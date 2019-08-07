As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Holder Boyar Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Addenda Capital Lifted Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 23,593 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 20,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.68. About 112,192 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 253,930 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,597 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 443,622 shares. Sivik Lc accumulated 2.18% or 30,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.07% or 193,391 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Capital has invested 0.31% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 65,955 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Haverford Company stated it has 10,810 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts has 0.12% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 74,042 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,892 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 2.03M were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Company owns 4,519 shares. Vigilant Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 450 shares. Mufg Americas holds 20,427 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management Com stated it has 9,819 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,360 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

