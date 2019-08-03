As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped Stake by $1.23 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Holding

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.28 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 178,095 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 168,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 33,807 shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,260 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).