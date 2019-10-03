As Discovery (DISCK) Share Value Declined, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $194.86 Million; Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Holding Has Boosted by Martin & Company Inc

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 49,439 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 96.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 234,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 7.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 1.51 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Financial Announces CEO Succession Plan – PR Newswire” on July 09, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 595 are owned by Advisory Service Network. Amer Group reported 27,087 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 16,294 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 3.54M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Gp owns 266,343 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 138,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 146,600 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 26,040 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 43,772 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. 27,723 are held by Vista Prns Inc. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 400,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 8,496 shares to 106,025 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,179 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU).