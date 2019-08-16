As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $425,550; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted Its Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.29 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 96,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 198,958 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.51 million, up from 102,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 2.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Mngmt owns 12,785 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisor Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.33% or 16,196 shares. Miura Global Management Limited Liability Company holds 100,000 shares. Com Financial Bank stated it has 23,711 shares. Scott & Selber reported 12,254 shares. Melvin Cap Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 1,530 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Management owns 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,738 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Alexandria Ltd reported 11,680 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 26,400 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 10,507 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 982,733 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,096 shares to 48,325 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 11,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,005 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares to 14,281 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).