As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Fragasso Group Upped Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 426,733 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 14,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 51,216 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 37,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.61 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 124,695 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,867 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Motco reported 0% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,289 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 1,217 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 107,903 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, M&R Capital Management Inc has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,351 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 47,455 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 631,207 shares. Independent Investors holds 0.9% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,600 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 81,552 shares to 3,639 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 217,006 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $98.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.