As Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Increased Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 843,365 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 108,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 258,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. $3.90M worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.