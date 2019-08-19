As Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined, Natixis Has Increased Its Holding by $834,050; Packaging Of Ameri (PKG) Holder Icon Advisers Increased Its Stake by $10.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 33,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 225,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 192,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 741,839 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (PKG) by 676.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 155,967 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37,400 shares to 154,346 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 7,997 shares to 880 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 364,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,987 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).