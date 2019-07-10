As Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined, Boyar Asset Management Boosted by $1.26 Million Its Position; Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Trueblue (TBI) by $364,987 as Valuation Rose

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 15,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 151,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 38,148 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – PeopleScout and PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Receive Top Honors from American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 119,801 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $68.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 516,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TBI’s profit will be $23.29 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 374,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 62,122 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 515,435 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 166,321 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 260,480 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Victory Cap Inc has 14,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.20M shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt invested 0.73% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co has 81,457 shares. Prelude Capital holds 485 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 2.97 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 28,137 shares.