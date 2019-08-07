As Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Position by $633,225; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Cut Its Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by $2.47 Million as Shares Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 456,380 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 25,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.35M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 1.14M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Toys ‘R’ Us Is Coming Back — and Yes, You Can Invest in It (Sort Of) – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $198,450 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was made by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

