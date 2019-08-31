As Discovery (DISCA) Stock Price Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Emory University Has Lowered Its Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $520,754

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 573,742 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 85,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 506,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 420,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 2.72 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL

