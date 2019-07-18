As Discovery (DISCA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Invesco LTD Lowered Its Stake by $6.36 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Coatue Management Has Cut Its Position by $470,766

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 235,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 741,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, down from 977,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 1.74 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 156,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 172,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.64 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 193,594 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 13,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,332 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). M&T National Bank Corporation owns 9,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.84% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability holds 403,887 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 68,745 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Bislett Management Ltd invested in 6.91% or 450,000 shares. Art Advisors Lc has 0.12% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 79,300 shares. Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 140,077 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 45,658 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com reported 3.09 million shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 4.48M shares stake.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $502.74 million for 7.87 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery, fuboTV sign carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discovery hires chief accountant, files mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is More Bearish Than It Should Be – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery forms JV with Magnolia’s Gaines couple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $25.79 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Stock Plunges on Soft Q1 Sales Warning – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc owns 157,600 shares. Federated Pa holds 26,902 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 4.70M were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 551,649 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Johnson Finance has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Com invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amalgamated State Bank has 83,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 377,488 shares. American Gru reported 541,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.