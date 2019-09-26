As Discovery (DISCA) Stock Declined, Shareholder De Burlo Group Raised Its Position; Clarivest Asset Management Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) Increased by $858,303 as Market Valuation Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 178.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 288,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82M, up from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 1.37 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 10,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 153,932 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, up from 143,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 174,055 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14,000 shares to 87,300 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,600 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 23,900 shares to 69,632 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,364 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

