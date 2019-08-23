As Discovery (DISCA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.77 Million Its Position; Clean Yield Group Decreased Symantec Com (SYMC) Position by $910,558 as Shares Declined

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (SYMC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 41,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 64,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 106,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Symantec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.28 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29 million, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 2.49 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne stated it has 148,255 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 92,053 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Reinhart Partners Inc invested in 2.54% or 1.01 million shares. Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 219,849 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 24,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Skba Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 32,870 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% or 681,100 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc invested in 128,318 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). The California-based Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).