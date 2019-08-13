As Discovery Communications New Com Ser C (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Holding by $1.09 Million; Holder Interocean Capital Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Discovery Communications New Com Ser C (DISCK) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 43,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 345,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 388,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Discovery Communications New Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 1.26 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 68,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 148,510 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.94M, up from 79,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 897,073 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 8,898 shares to 35,277 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Cin Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 458,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 1.62% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 29,665 shares. Automobile Association has 210,605 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Intact Investment Inc owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,500 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,035 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 69,212 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 3,848 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt has 3,110 shares. 1,598 are held by Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd holds 1.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,185 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares to 200 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,744 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).