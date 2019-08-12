As Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Holding; Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Upped Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 36,012 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications (DISCA) by 97.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 14,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 15,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 615,625 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,353 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 384,424 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 707,613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 394,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 82,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 39,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Cos Inc owns 357,988 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 71 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 105 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 42,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,370 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,511 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Prudential Financial has 67,495 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs accumulated 8,575 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vanguard Grp stated it has 35.95 million shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 68,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 204 were reported by Synovus Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 103,846 shares. Staley Advisers holds 1.6% or 852,445 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 128,318 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). D E Shaw has 270,565 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.4% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Act Ii Ltd Partnership has 2.96% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 140,000 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.72% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).