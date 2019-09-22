As Discovery Communications C (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Cut Stake; As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Decreased Its Holding

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, down from 65,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc C (DISCK) by 62.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 57,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 34,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, down from 92,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 4.58 million shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.91M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.46M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.73% or 33,113 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lincoln National has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Marsico Management Llc has 7.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,577 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 324,536 shares stake. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company has 49,433 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,009 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 5,080 shares. Altarock Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.23% or 282,516 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,610 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 3,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEMG).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,363 shares to 10,975 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).