As Discovery Communications C (DISCK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position; Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Boosted Holding by $3.68 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) by 2887.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 175,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 181,345 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 6,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc C (DISCK) by 62.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 57,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 34,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, down from 92,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 2.52 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 131,674 shares. Brinker has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Los Angeles And Equity Inc holds 0% or 7,270 shares. Jvl Advsr Limited Company owns 7.58% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 95,961 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,712 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 121,630 shares. Tortoise Advsrs holds 0.06% or 86,937 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Liability reported 2,800 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Parkside Bank And has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 312 shares. 57,660 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. 516 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 10,097 shares stake. Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 122,997 shares to 401,175 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 8,801 shares to 269,172 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).