As Discovery Communications C (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $1.62 Million; Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Share Value Rose While Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Raised Position by $5.81 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 30,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 566,388 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.27M, up from 536,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 226,387 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc C (DISCK) by 62.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 57,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 34,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, down from 92,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 1.17M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 8,801 shares to 269,172 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Essilorluxottica (ESLOY).

