As Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Share Value Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Arlington Value Capital Lifted Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Holding by $985,732 as Share Price Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.59 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 232,660 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monro, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monro, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monro, Inc. (MNRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monro Muffler goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 2,542 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 61,768 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 187,224 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 16,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 216,304 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 121,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 48,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 11,156 shares. 22 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% or 7,313 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 12,775 shares. 74 are owned by Cordasco Fincl. Moreover, Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 20,125 shares.

More recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.