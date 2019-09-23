As Discovery Cl C (DISCK) Shares Declined, Shareholder New South Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Declined, Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed by $5.94 Million Its Holding

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (DISCK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 28,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 97,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 605,608 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 21,835 shares to 264,846 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 203,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment holds 280,184 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,818 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 186,464 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 0.16% or 65,470 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Management Co has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,384 shares. Capital World Investors reported 0.15% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Coldstream Management accumulated 0.06% or 30,446 shares. Amer Century Companies stated it has 298,623 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Principal Financial has 672,131 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 338,175 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,650 shares.