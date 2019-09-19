As Discovery C (DISCK) Valuation Declined, American International Group Has Trimmed by $538,216 Its Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Its Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Holding by $47.41 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.81M, down from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 939,829 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 124,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 143,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $139.98M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold BRX shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Asset reported 0.02% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 51,600 shares. Fund owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 19,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 590 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 202,236 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 142,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,274 shares. 1.32M were accumulated by Principal Financial. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 162,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 216,272 shares stake. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 509,200 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 88,823 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 387,597 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 166,059 shares to 952,937 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,577 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co. In (NYSE:AEP).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 141,935 shares to 613,385 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

