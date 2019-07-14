As Discovery C (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut Holding by $383,700; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $310,856

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.89 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,837 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,315 shares to 5,409 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $744.88 million for 5.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 158,514 shares to 213,287 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 104,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.