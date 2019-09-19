As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Valuation Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Assurant Com (AIZ) Valuation Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 638,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313.67 million, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.13 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 18,959 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 13,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 423,697 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.12 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 172,862 were reported by Asset Mngmt One. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 14,202 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 344,325 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 1.39 million shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 473,824 shares. Burns J W Company has invested 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 3,871 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 88,081 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Griffin Asset owns 13,035 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. United Fin Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Franklin Inc has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Eastern Bank invested in 6,331 shares. Burney stated it has 388,212 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 97,226 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 267,500 shares to 349,734 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 4,540 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Invesco Ltd stated it has 801,318 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 85,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 170,636 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Numerixs invested in 0.03% or 900 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.03% or 6,567 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 113,200 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 29,445 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 27,170 shares.