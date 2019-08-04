As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Valuation Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $319,855; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lifted Its Invacare (IVC) Stake by $403,200; Market Value Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 402,417 shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 19,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44 million shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89 million for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,195 shares to 9,590 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 79,600 shares to 338,300 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,142 shares, and cut its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS).