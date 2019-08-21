As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Cut by $425,219 Its Position; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose, Leuthold Group Has Decreased Holding by $394,800

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 164,627 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 48,967 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, down from 50,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $280.23. About 499,643 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.17 million for 8.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% or 115,288 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Incorporated accumulated 126,728 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 7,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.01% or 3,871 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 740 shares. Massachusetts-based Amer Research And has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mu reported 92,000 shares. Btc holds 0.48% or 42,529 shares. Pggm Investments owns 0.14% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 390,300 shares. North Star Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 2,600 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Llc, California-based fund reported 8,235 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares to 12,973 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).