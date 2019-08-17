As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Value Rose, Bb&T Securities Boosted Position; As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Cut Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 15,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 284,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 268,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 111,649 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.