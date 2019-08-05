As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Raised Its Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Increased Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 2.28 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 9,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 739,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.42 million, up from 729,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.47 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,952 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Llc. Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 1.13M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 78,092 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 96 shares. 12.54M are owned by Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 240,731 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 23,400 shares. 49,488 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 30,487 shares. 107,810 were accumulated by Smith Graham & Advsrs Limited Partnership. Klingenstein Fields & Comm holds 7,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 0.23% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Loomis Sayles & LP reported 512 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,524 shares to 503,794 shares, valued at $61.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,348 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,655 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.62% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.1% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 441,208 shares. Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Heartland Advsrs holds 4,940 shares. Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.24% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 19,458 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 774,696 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Johnson Group Inc invested in 5,353 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 4,901 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 815,797 shares. Amer Gru invested in 0.03% or 121,835 shares. Beacon Finance Grp reported 7,851 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.