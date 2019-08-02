As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $14.44 Million; As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Cut by $451,890 Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 213,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 238,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 2.04 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 953.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 203,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 224,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 21,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.68 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Lc accumulated 649,337 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 252,585 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kessler Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fund Management invested in 0% or 4,209 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.33% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 1.01 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.30 million shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Co reported 320 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 765,685 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 304,674 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 8,002 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 1.34 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.89 million shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 583 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Discover Financial Services Names Jennifer L. Wong to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 1.53 million shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 533,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/16: (VTVT) (APRN) (JBHT) Higher; (TNXP) (LEA) (DPZ) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust: Should You Buy This 5.3%-Yielding Hospital REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties boosts annual run-rate FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust prices upsized debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 29 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 295,766 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Peoples has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Raymond James And accumulated 1.11M shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust reported 29,544 shares stake. Barnett & Company owns 470 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Aperio Group Lc invested in 1.49M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 1,215 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 433 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 510 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 243,115 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Schnieders Cap Limited Company accumulated 1.74% or 219,793 shares.