As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.41 Million; 1St Source Bank Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $391,428 as Share Price Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 294,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84M, down from 312,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $527.96. About 446,993 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

