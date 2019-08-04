As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Its Position; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Decreased Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 5,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 16,930 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 7,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 9,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 16,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44 million shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares to 121,784 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,430 are held by Voya Invest Ltd Liability. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 6,534 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4,888 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 190,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,559 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 6,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 41 are owned by Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 968 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,802 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.05% or 476,646 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 2.07 million shares. 506,905 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Company. Nordea Inv Ab holds 2.93M shares. 13,290 are owned by Griffin Asset. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 438,517 shares. Markston International Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 50,204 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 9,496 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd invested in 0.11% or 978,989 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 189,408 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 46,726 shares.