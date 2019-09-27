As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Price Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.18 Million; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Price Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Upped Stake

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 412,900 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 13,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 55,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 351,985 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 396,610 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 2,753 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 225,881 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 965,031 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 9,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 94,939 shares. 6,418 are owned by Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.51% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Orrstown Services stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 2,799 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 70 shares. Da Davidson And owns 4,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 883,688 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 89,463 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 43,306 shares to 168,368 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,770 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 0.16% or 35,697 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1,253 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 34,909 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mackay Shields Ltd has 320,875 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 1.27 million shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Twin Cap Incorporated owns 16,840 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 9 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 350,745 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 163,534 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Corbyn Mngmt Md accumulated 138,200 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 46,169 shares.