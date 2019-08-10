As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shares Rose, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered by $28.68 Million Its Stake; Professional Advisory Services Has Increased Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $620,074 as Share Price Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 403,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 28,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 432,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp owns 8,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 221 shares. Conning Incorporated has 7,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 108,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,748 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 33,490 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,852 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Callahan Ltd Llc invested in 30,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 236,375 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Utah Retirement Sys holds 62,414 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 50,915 shares to 129,744 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 14,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).