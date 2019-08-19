As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Stake; Nuwave Investment Management Stake in Waste Management (WM) Has Lowered by $638,928

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 129,420 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 18,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 732,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09 million, down from 750,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 56,616 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.21 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

