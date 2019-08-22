As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut by $425,219 Its Holding; As Dish Network (DISH) Share Value Declined, Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed by $625,580 Its Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 545,422 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 20,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,020 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 821,140 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,773 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.01 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 372,132 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Nomura Hldgs reported 310,533 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 186,745 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 52,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 80,593 shares. 4,380 were reported by Qs Limited Liability. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,870 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 784 shares. 481 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 47,100 shares to 150,050 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.62 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 63,056 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Colony Gp holds 0.02% or 6,748 shares. 18,015 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 270 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 5,691 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 6,472 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 337,043 shares. White Pine Invest Co holds 2.82% or 79,049 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Stifel Corp reported 0.26% stake. Asset One Communications invested in 0.06% or 159,419 shares. 216 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Webster Bankshares N A invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 50,877 shares.

