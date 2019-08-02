As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.90 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $334.08. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 69,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 73,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 635,452 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.29 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares to 33,770 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). M Securities stated it has 3,136 shares. Burney Co holds 394,350 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.07% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. M&R Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,655 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 185 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 60,094 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price Mgmt Inc has 69,704 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 26,098 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Inc accumulated 33,025 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 287,219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,427 are owned by Hodges Management. Nbt Savings Bank N A reported 12,845 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.43% or 54,386 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 71,800 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 1.03% stake. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 82,204 shares stake. Windsor Capital Ltd Co holds 696 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Llc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Asset Mngmt reported 1,595 shares. Filament Lc reported 914 shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Fincl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 233 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.