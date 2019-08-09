As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Joho Capital Cut Its Stake

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 380,590 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 953.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 203,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 224,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 21,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 584,210 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 233,297 shares to 54,492 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,385 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.