As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Price Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Share Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Holding by $424,584

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 1.58M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 23,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 68,988 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 184,037 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 9.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,112 shares stake. Tdam Usa reported 5,985 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 283 shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 583 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 61,435 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 305 shares. 132,607 are held by Associated Banc. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated owns 275,785 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 67,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 26,436 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 164,132 shares to 856,563 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 96,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,940 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

