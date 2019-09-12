As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, Holder Price Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.18 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $470,610 as Stock Price Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 90,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 1.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 109,211 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ) by 16,850 shares to 49,050 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 44,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Danone Sponsored Adr (DANOY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.74M for 9.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.