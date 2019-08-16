As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.68 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 186,820 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 23,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 88,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 111,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 346,077 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Management holds 89,145 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 236,375 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 322 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has invested 0.19% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Heartland owns 4,940 shares. 3.68M are owned by Principal Group Inc. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 6,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company owns 23,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,015 were accumulated by Quantum. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,712 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,944 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Strs Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 105,445 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12 million for 8.72 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,991 shares to 72,184 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 41,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).