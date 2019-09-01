As Discover Finl Svcs (Call) (DFS) Share Value Rose, Citigroup Has Trimmed Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Heritage Investors Management Raised Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 104,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 100,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (Call) (DFS) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 48,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 171,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12,789 shares to 175,793 shares, valued at $41.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,712 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 57,119 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,175 shares. New England Research And reported 2,575 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 61,136 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs owns 88,039 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,354 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Company invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Los Angeles And Equity Rech stated it has 81,840 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 21,640 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 255,406 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ent Serv holds 0% or 12 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 1,476 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 87,962 shares to 89,062 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (Put) (NYSE:SAP) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank Na reported 18,832 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.28% or 25,740 shares. Ent Services has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 5,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 622,000 were accumulated by Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co holds 0.15% or 20,498 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp owns 765,685 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.17% or 115,152 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 46,384 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.33% or 1.01 million shares. Quantum Management accumulated 18,015 shares. Tiedemann Llc invested in 21,178 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 5,083 shares. Roffman Miller Pa owns 241,910 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $725.58M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.