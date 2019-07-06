As Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Market Valuation Rose, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Position by $705,456; New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Value Rose While Banbury Partners Has Cut by $13.91 Million Its Holding

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 971,770 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 434,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,203 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.39 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.40 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). North Star Asset Management owns 0.26% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 44,761 shares. Washington owns 96,682 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Lp holds 222,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 284,719 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.59% or 570,156 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.15% or 15,549 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 41,575 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 23.83M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 43,408 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,926 shares. Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,093 shares. Community Bancshares Na has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 159 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,744 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 105,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 17,239 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 8,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 9,103 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 92,127 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 419,453 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 19,000 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,350 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 25,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 486,673 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Franklin Inc holds 48,001 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 9,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares valued at $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 45.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.