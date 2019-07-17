As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Valuation Rose, Holder Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.87 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,456 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 162,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 453,397 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 167,553 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 70,100 shares to 230,800 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 93,991 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 148,005 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.4% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 28,466 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 40,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc holds 19,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 1,075 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company accumulated 38,153 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) invested in 9,208 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.29M for 9.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $335.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is a Great Pick for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks With a High Earnings Yield – GuruFocus.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why You Need This Bargain Banking Stock in Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 22, 2019.