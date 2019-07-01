As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Value Rose, Denali Advisors Has Lowered by $1.46 Million Its Position; 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 162,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 832,063 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 419,081 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.29 million for 9.24 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 12,900 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

