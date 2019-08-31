As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted by $399,162 Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Jag Capital Management Lowered Stake by $9.26 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, down from 85,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.41 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management holds 15,434 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Artemis Llp reported 357,536 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security National Tru Company holds 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 1,150 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). New York-based Arrow has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 25,800 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 740 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 857,450 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 403 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 758,800 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 336,000 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,013 shares to 381,921 shares, valued at $20.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,301 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares to 44,955 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3,094 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 27,370 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated owns 1.26M shares. 14,922 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 3,799 shares. Wafra Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 31,484 shares. 2.05 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.09 million shares. Endurance Wealth owns 1,894 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 896 shares. Cim Limited Liability accumulated 2,312 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 81,878 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,937 shares.