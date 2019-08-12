As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Rose, Capital World Investors Increased Holding by $82.01 Million; As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $663,365

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 524,780 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – STOREBRAND RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $66 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2005 To 2006; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 TO CIFI’S PROPOSED USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMATION OF U.S.’ RATING REFLECTS EXCEPTIONAL ECONOMIC STRENGTH, VERY HIGH STRENGTH OF INSTITUTIONS, VERY LOW EXPOSURE TO CREDIT-RELATED SHOCKS; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HIGH GLOBAL CORPORATE DEBT LOAD SIGNALS FUTURE CREDIT STRESS, DESPITE BENIGN NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Carlstar’s Outlook To Stable; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES AQUARION CO. TO Baa2, AQUARION WATER CO. OF CT; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Kraft Heinz Free Cash Flow Available for Reduction Will Improve Significantly This Year; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hawaii Port Facility’s Senior Lien Revenue Bonds To A1; Outlook Stable

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31B, up from 17.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 15,389 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Central National Bank And holds 1.01% or 63,127 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0.01% or 264 shares. Allstate owns 39,795 shares. Cibc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.18% or 10,970 shares in its portfolio. 221 are held by Parkside Finance Comml Bank. Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,747 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 175,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,629 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.89M shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 36,000 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $261.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 121,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.28M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 5,393 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 60 shares. Sands Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 32,743 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Communications has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pinnacle owns 969 shares. 875,628 are held by Triple Frond Partners Ltd. 2,518 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Pension Serv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Qs Invsts Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,192 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 40,501 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 228,471 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 13 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Llc holds 8,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,433 shares.