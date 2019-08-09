As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Price Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Netapp (NTAP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $331,200

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 262.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 15,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 5,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 614,687 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 1.44 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do NetApp’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NTAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetApp Inc (NTAP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares to 85,100 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 215,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.39 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 11 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 3,251 shares. Amer Int Group Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 111,393 shares. 250 are owned by Covington Management. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 48,048 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 17,742 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 57,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.88 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 19,102 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 106,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 10,772 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding stated it has 6,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Covington has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Vision Capital holds 1.16% or 58,629 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il owns 3,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 9,208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Chevy Chase Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 279,410 shares. Burney holds 394,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 758,800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hl Fincl Service Llc holds 46,032 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1.20M shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,133 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 8,438 shares.