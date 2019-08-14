As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Price Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Raised by $3.48 Million Its Stake; Lendingtree (TREE) Holder Pier Capital Cut Its Holding by $455,949 as Share Value Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $299.99. About 173,550 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 349.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 49,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 63,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.90M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,650 shares to 9,898 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.77 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 41,247 shares to 131,226 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

