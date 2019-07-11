As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rose, Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Its Holding; Macrogenics (MGNX) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 344,352 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 827,395 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 16,216 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 18 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 6,215 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 235,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.01% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 15,567 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Baker Bros Advisors LP has 302,600 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.03% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 24,607 were reported by Metropolitan Life Com Ny. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,835 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 98,700 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma invested in 227,719 shares or 0.22% of the stock. New York-based Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 34,300 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. Shares for $203,427 were sold by Fust Matthew K. On Wednesday, February 6 Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold $2,040 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 68 shares.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 EPS, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 11,899 shares to 24,181 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 83,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,151 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (NYSE:ASR).