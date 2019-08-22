As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Share Price Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $399,162; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Stake by $25.04 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 352,629 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 511,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 363,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89M, down from 874,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 775,672 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 279,410 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation holds 507,612 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 121,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 561,101 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 264 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 985,179 shares. Farmers Merchants invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Condor has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Central Bank & Trust Com owns 63,127 shares. 204 were accumulated by Earnest Ltd Liability Company. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.02% or 1.13 million shares. First Wilshire Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,275 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,388 shares to 146,685 shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 105,728 shares to 143,814 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 433,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 204 shares. Riverhead Ltd reported 0.27% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 1,962 shares. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 12,189 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kemnay Advisory Ser holds 0.23% or 22,153 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 519,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 3,464 shares. Gideon Advisors has 5,399 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 32,362 shares.