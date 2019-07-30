As Discover Financial (DFS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Maintained by Abrams Bison Investments Llc

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 49,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 100,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 1.02 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Van Eck Associate holds 0.65% or 873,902 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt accumulated 215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has 20,122 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. 240,937 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability reported 3,350 shares. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 0.35% or 5,300 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 67,182 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 1,085 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1,663 shares. Svcs has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 15 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.88 million for 9.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 70,996 shares to 414,501 shares, valued at $29.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Finl (NYSE:FAF) by 15,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.